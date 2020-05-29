Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,936,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,978 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,618,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 781,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GNW opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

