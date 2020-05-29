Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

