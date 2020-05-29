Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Zivo Bioscience shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Zivo Bioscience alerts:

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.