ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 135,909 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 96,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.