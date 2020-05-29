Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Buy

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

IPHA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma makes up about 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Innate Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

