Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE:KRC opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $726,029,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

