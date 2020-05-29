Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Sell

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

