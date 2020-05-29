Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.17 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $709.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.70 million and the lowest is $664.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

