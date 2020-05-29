Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $489.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.