Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

CDNS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $1,152,039.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,248 shares of company stock worth $18,236,196 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,018,000 after purchasing an additional 296,088 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.