Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $651.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $696.53 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $886.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $19,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $34,245,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $9,923,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $16,437,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.