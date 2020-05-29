Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $140.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $694.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $737.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $759.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.90. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,733 shares of company stock valued at $64,207 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

