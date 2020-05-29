Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.55 billion and the lowest is $9.54 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $37.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.39 billion to $38.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.36 billion to $40.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

