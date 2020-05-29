Yacov Geva Sells 47,125,000 Shares of G Medical (ASX:GMV) Stock

G Medical (ASX:GMV) insider Yacov Geva sold 47,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$3,345,875.00 ($2,372,960.99).

Yacov Geva also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Yacov Geva purchased 93,339,307 shares of G Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,467,144.56 ($5,295,847.21).

The company has a market cap of $31.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. G Medical has a 1-year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of A$0.26 ($0.18).

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd operates as a mobile health and e-health company. It develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions. The company develops Medical Smartphone Case, a solution that turns a phone into a mobile medical monitoring device; and G Medical Patch, a solution that provides continuous and real-time monitoring of a range of vital signs and biometrics.

