Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.