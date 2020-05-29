World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.13. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

