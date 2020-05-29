Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $289.62 million, a P/E ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. State Street Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Willdan Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Willdan Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.