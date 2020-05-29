Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

5/28/2020 – Tesla was given a new $925.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $680.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $510.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $615.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/30/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $819.00 to $939.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $600.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $580.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $840.00 to $1,020.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $968.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $684.00.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $864.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $415.00.

4/14/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $730.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $650.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities to $840.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $805.81 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $747.01 and a 200-day moving average of $577.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 122.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

