Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT):

5/19/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

NYSE DT opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,622 shares of company stock worth $13,684,301 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 540.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

