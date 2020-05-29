Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.