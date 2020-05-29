Wedbush Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $54,403,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3,043.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 530,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.