Wayne Elliot Huyard Sells 5,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total value of $1,982,250.00.

FICO stock opened at $397.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

