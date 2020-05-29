Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.68. Vocus Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,463,233 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.02.

In related news, insider Matthew Hanning sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.96), for a total transaction of A$1,383,500.00 ($981,205.67).

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

