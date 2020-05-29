Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vipshop by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $77,743,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.4% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,408,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 371,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

