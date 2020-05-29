Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

