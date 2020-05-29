Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graham by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Graham by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $356.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

