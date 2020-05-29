Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,157 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 596,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 464,849 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,473,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

