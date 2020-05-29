Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

PEGA opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

