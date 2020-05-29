Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,921 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 326,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 577,554 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFN stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

