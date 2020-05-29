Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,754 Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.