Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $31.79 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

