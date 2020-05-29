Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.