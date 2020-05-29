Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,612 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

