Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

