Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,617 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,981,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $9.97 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

