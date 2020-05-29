Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,949 shares of company stock worth $2,807,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

