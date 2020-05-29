Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 517,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 114,748 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 71,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 891,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 614,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.