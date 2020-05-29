Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 134,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 74,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

