Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1,931.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Surgery Partners worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $13.73 on Friday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

