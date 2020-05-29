Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $154,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

