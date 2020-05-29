Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,171 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

