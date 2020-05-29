Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.