Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.