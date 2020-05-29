Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Opus Bank had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

OPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

