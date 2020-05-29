Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after acquiring an additional 112,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,394,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $227,153 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.