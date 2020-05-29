Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PDL BioPharma worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDLI shares. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $387.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.86. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.