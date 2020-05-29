Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Shares of APPF opened at $153.70 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

