Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $998.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.86 per share, with a total value of $51,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

