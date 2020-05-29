Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ducommun worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.21. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $602,960. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

