Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTLA shares. William Blair lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

